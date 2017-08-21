Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Returns to practice
Treadwell (leg) returned to practice Sunday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Treadwell has missed Minnesota's first two preseason games, but it sounds like he could play Sunday against San Francisco. He'll need to make a strong impression to win the No. 3 receiver role over Jarius Wright.
More News
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Sitting out Friday's exhibition•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Returns to practice•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: No go Thursday•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Dealing with strained leg muscle•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Tending to undisclosed injury•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Working with first-team offense•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...