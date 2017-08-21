Play

Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Returns to practice

Treadwell (leg) returned to practice Sunday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Treadwell has missed Minnesota's first two preseason games, but it sounds like he could play Sunday against San Francisco. He'll need to make a strong impression to win the No. 3 receiver role over Jarius Wright.

