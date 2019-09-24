Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Reunites with Minnesota
Treadwell agreed to a contract Tuesday with the Vikings, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
A first-round selection by Minnesota in 2016, Treadwell tallied just 56 catches over his three seasons with the club before he was cut by the team Aug. 31. With No. 3 receiver Chad Beebe (ankle) likely to miss Sunday's game against the Bears and potentially more time beyond that, however, Treadwell will get a second chance with Minnesota. Treadwell's familiarity with the organization means he won't need much time to get up to speed with the offense, but it's not a given that he'll immediately step into Beebe's role as the team's third wideout. Rookie Bisi Johnson also lingers as a potential option to step in for Beebe behind starters Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Looking to make a move? Before you shake up your roster, make sure you're getting the best...
-
Week 4 QB Preview:New faces
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 4 including...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3.
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Trade, waiver replacements for Barkley
With Saquon Barkley set to potentially miss a significant amount of time, Chris Towers looks...