Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Reunites with Minnesota

Treadwell agreed to a contract Tuesday with the Vikings, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

A first-round selection by Minnesota in 2016, Treadwell tallied just 56 catches over his three seasons with the club before he was cut by the team Aug. 31. With No. 3 receiver Chad Beebe (ankle) likely to miss Sunday's game against the Bears and potentially more time beyond that, however, Treadwell will get a second chance with Minnesota. Treadwell's familiarity with the organization means he won't need much time to get up to speed with the offense, but it's not a given that he'll immediately step into Beebe's role as the team's third wideout. Rookie Bisi Johnson also lingers as a potential option to step in for Beebe behind starters Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

