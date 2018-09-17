Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Scores TD, but has crucial drops
Treadwell had two receptions for 23 yards on six targets, including a 14-yard touchdown, in Sunday's tie with Green Bay. However, he had three drops, including one that bounced off his hands and led to an interception.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins kept throwing to Treadwell despite his struggles, but he had an awful game and his key drop late in the game that led to an interception will likely impact his playing time going forward - especially with the Vikings signing wide receiver Aldrick Robinson on Monday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
