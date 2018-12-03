Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Season-low playing time

Treadwell had two receptions for 13 yards on two targets in Sunday's loss at New England. He played a season-low 22 snaps on offense and got less playing time than Aldrick Robinson (43 snaps).

It's possible that he may finally have lost out on the third-receiver role due to his frequent drops and misplays, but Vikings have kept him in the role for his blocking ability. Either way, he hasn't been more than a modest factor in the passing game.