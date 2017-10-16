Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Shows pulse in Week 6 win

Treadwell brought in all three of his targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Packers.

The 2016 first-round pick had recorded one reception on just three targets over the last three games, so Sunday's output qualified as a breakout effort, at least on Treadwell's curve. The 22-year-old's yardage total was a career high, while his catch total matched his Week 2 tally versus the Steelers. However, it's certainly worth noting that Treadwell's opportunity came courtesy of two injuries at the position, as Stefon Diggs (groin) was sidelined for the contest, while Michael Floyd (calf) exited the game in the first half. Treadwell has had trouble climbing the depth chart when the team's wideout corps has been at full health, so the return of even one of the two aforementioned receivers in Week 7 could relegate Treadwell back to fantasy irrelevance.