Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Sitting out Friday's exhibition

Treadwell (leg) won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Despite returning to practice this past Saturday, Treadwell will take a seat for a second consecutive preseason game due to a strained leg. His absence could allow Jarius Wright to inch ahead in the competition for the No. 3 receiver gig.

