Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Small improvements in third season
Treadwell caught one of two targets for seven yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Vikings.
Treadwell finishes up the season with 35 catches for 302 yards and one touchdown -- all career highs. The former 2016 first-round pick hasn't come close to living up to his draft capital, but it's somewhat encouraging that Treadwell managed to slightly improve in 2018 -- though it shouldn't be forgotten that the 23-year-old's lack of production led to Aldrick Robinson and Chad Beebe passing him on the depth chart. With one more year left on his rookie contract, Treadwell will remain a developmental project for the Vikings in 2019.
More News
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: First DNP since 2016•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: No catches in Week 15•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Catches all targets•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Season-low playing time•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Drops another pass•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Just one reception Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, sims
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Wild Card DFS picks
Looking for an edge on who to use in Daily Fantasy lineups over Wild Card Weekend? We've got...
-
Fantasy Football Wild Card picks, ranks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early 2019 Mock Draft
Members of the CBS Sports staff recently took part in their first PPR mock draft for 2019....
-
Playoff Challenge rankings
Jamey Eisenberg gives you rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays you...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...