Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Small improvements in third season

Treadwell caught one of two targets for seven yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Vikings.

Treadwell finishes up the season with 35 catches for 302 yards and one touchdown -- all career highs. The former 2016 first-round pick hasn't come close to living up to his draft capital, but it's somewhat encouraging that Treadwell managed to slightly improve in 2018 -- though it shouldn't be forgotten that the 23-year-old's lack of production led to Aldrick Robinson and Chad Beebe passing him on the depth chart. With one more year left on his rookie contract, Treadwell will remain a developmental project for the Vikings in 2019.