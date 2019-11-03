Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Surprising team receiving leader

Treadwell secured three of five targets for 58 yards in the Vikings' 26-23 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Treadwell was the surprising leader in both receptions and receiving yardage in the loss, a shocking development even with Adam Thielen (hamstring) exiting the game late in the first half. The 24-year-old wideout only had two receptions for 16 yards on the season coming in, so Sunday's surge, modest as it was, certainly was unexpected. Treadwell could have another solid allotment of opportunity against the Cowboys in Week 10 if Thielen is forced to sit out.