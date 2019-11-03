Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Surprising team receiving leader
Treadwell secured three of five targets for 58 yards in the Vikings' 26-23 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
Treadwell was the surprising leader in both receptions and receiving yardage in the loss, a shocking development even with Adam Thielen (hamstring) exiting the game late in the first half. The 24-year-old wideout only had two receptions for 16 yards on the season coming in, so Sunday's surge, modest as it was, certainly was unexpected. Treadwell could have another solid allotment of opportunity against the Cowboys in Week 10 if Thielen is forced to sit out.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...