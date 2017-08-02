Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Tending to undisclosed injury

Treadwell is dealing with an unknown ailment after Wednesday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "I don't know,'' head coach Mike Zimmer said. "I don't know how long he's going to be out."

Zimmer's comments were in response to a question about a scuffle between Treadwell and cornerback Antone Exum during Wednesday's session. Treadwell will thus be in the recovery room for the foreseeable future as he rehabs the mystery ailment. His absence will give Jarius Wright and rookie Rodney Adams additional opportunity to inch closer to a guaranteed spot on the 53-man roster.