Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Three receptions in Sunday's win

Treadwell had three receptions for 28 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over Baltimore.

Treadwell got the start opposite Adam Thielen with Stefon Diggs and Michael Floyd out with injuries. Treadwell had a mixed day as he failed to catch, or at least disrupt, a deep ball thrown his way in single coverage on the opening drive that was a toss up and intercepted. Jarius Wright had three receptions for 54 yards and could get more into the mix with Treadwell's inconsistent play if Diggs and Floyd remain out.