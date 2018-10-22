Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Three receptions Sunday

Treadwell had three receptions for 11 yards on three targets in Sunday's win at the Jets.

Despite Aldrick Robinson catching a touchdown, Treadwell remains the No. 3 receiver as he played 51 snaps on offense compared to eight for Robinson. However, the offense has few targets for receivers outside of Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

