Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Three receptions Sunday
Treadwell had three receptions for 11 yards on three targets in Sunday's win at the Jets.
Despite Aldrick Robinson catching a touchdown, Treadwell remains the No. 3 receiver as he played 51 snaps on offense compared to eight for Robinson. However, the offense has few targets for receivers outside of Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.
