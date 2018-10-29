Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Three receptions Sunday

Treadwell had three receptions for 25 yards on five targets in Sunday's loss to the Saints.

Treadwell has been a consistent minor factor in the offense with three or four receptions in each of the last seven games. However, he continues to make maddening negative plays as well as he had a 15-yard penalty for throwing his helmet at a critical time in Sunday's loss.

