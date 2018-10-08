Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Three receptions Sunday
Treadwell had three receptions for 21 yards on four targets in Sunday's win at Philadelphia.
Even with Treadwell's drops and Aldrick Robinson's two touchdowns last week, Robinson had 30 snaps on offense compared to Robinson's 15 snaps. However, Treadwell's role in the passing game remains limited even if he keeps the third receiver role.
More News
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Four receptions Thursday, but another misplay•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Four receptions in Sunday's loss•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Scores TD, but has crucial drops•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Two receptions, bad drop Sunday•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Clear No. 3 receiver•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Promising preseason game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...