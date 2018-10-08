Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Three receptions Sunday

Treadwell had three receptions for 21 yards on four targets in Sunday's win at Philadelphia.

Even with Treadwell's drops and Aldrick Robinson's two touchdowns last week, Robinson had 30 snaps on offense compared to Robinson's 15 snaps. However, Treadwell's role in the passing game remains limited even if he keeps the third receiver role.

