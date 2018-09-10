Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Two receptions, bad drop Sunday

Treadwell had two receptions for 18 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

Treadwell played 38 of the offense's 71 snaps and was the clear No. 3 receiver, but wasn't impressive as he had a very bad drop on a third-down play. The Vikings offense again looks to have few targets for receivers outside of Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

