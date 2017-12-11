Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Two receptions in Sunday's loss
Treadwell had two receptions for 23 yards on four targets in Sunday's loss at Carolina.
Treadwell played 32 of the offense's 74 snaps which was the most among receivers after Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. His playing time bounced back after playing just 19 snaps the week before, but no receiver after Diggs and Thielen is getting enough playing time for viable fantasy value in most formats.
