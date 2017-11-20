Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Two receptions in Sunday's win
Treadwell had two receptions for 10 yards on three targets in Sunday's win over the Rams.
Treadwell played a season-low 16 snaps on offense as his role could be shrinking in favor of Jarius Wright and Michael Floyd. Still, none of the three are getting more than 20 snaps per day or more than a few balls thrown their way as Adam Thielen andStefon Diggs get almost all the targets among wide receivers.
