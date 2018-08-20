Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Two receptions Saturday

Treadwell had two receptions for eight yards on two targets in Saturday's preseason loss to Jacksonville.

Treadwell has three receptions for 11 yards in two preseason games. Despite the lackluster stats, he still may be the leading candidate for the third receiver role with Kendall Wright showing even less in the preseason and training camp. However win the third receiver role may not me much of a factor as Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs received almost all the targets at wide receiver last season.