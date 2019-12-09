Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Two receptions Sunday

Treadwell had two receptions for 42 yards on two targets in Sunday's win over Detroit.

Treadwell continues to be a factor in the offense with Adam Thielen sidelined with a hamstring injury. He was productive in limited playing time (17 snaps on offense) a week after a 58-yard touchdown reception. He may not get many targets the rest of the season, especially when Thielen returns, but the oft-maligned 2016 first-round pick may have revived his career.