Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Two receptions Sunday
Treadwell had two receptions for 42 yards on two targets in Sunday's win over Detroit.
Treadwell continues to be a factor in the offense with Adam Thielen sidelined with a hamstring injury. He was productive in limited playing time (17 snaps on offense) a week after a 58-yard touchdown reception. He may not get many targets the rest of the season, especially when Thielen returns, but the oft-maligned 2016 first-round pick may have revived his career.
More News
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Gets loose for long TD•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: No receptions Sunday•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: More limited role Sunday•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Planning for role on offense•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Surprising team receiving leader•
-
Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Increased role with Thielen out•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Walking wounded
We're looking ahead to 2020, but first we have to get through all of the major injuries we...
-
Believe It or Not: Benching Rodgers?
Heath Cummings goes through the biggest storylines from Week 14, focusing on what matters for...
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...