Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Vikings to decline 2020 option
The Vikings are not expected to pick up the fifth-year option on Treadwell's contract, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He has a $10.162 million option in his contract for 2020.
He'll be a free agent after this season as a result. The 2016 first-round pick has been a disappointment with just 56 receptions for 517 yards and one touchdown in three seasons. He could see a reduced role this season if the Vikings utilize more two-tight end sets with the acquisition of tight end Irv Smith Jr. in the second round of the 2019 draft.
