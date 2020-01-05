Play

Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Won't face Saints

Treadwell (coach's decision) is a healthy scratch for Sunday's playoff bout in New Orleans.

Treadwell hasn't recorded a catch since Week 14 of the regular season, and his role in Minnesota's offense now appears to have been marginalized with Adam Thielen back in action. Alexander Hollins will work as the No. 4 wideout in his stead.



