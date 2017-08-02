Vikings' Laquon Treadwell: Working with first-team offense

While Treadwell has been working exclusively with the first-team offense so far in training camp, ESPN 1500 am Twin Cities reports.

Treadwell is having a strong camp by all accounts and made some promising plays in the red zone where his height (6-2) can be an asset. Treadwell, the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 draft, had a lousy rookie campaign that saw him log merely one reception on three targets for 15 yards. However he could be the leading candidate for the third receiver role - at least until Michael Floyd returns from a four-game suspension.