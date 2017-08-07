Vikings' Latavius Murray: Activated from PUP list

Murray (ankle) has been removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list and will practice Monday, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Murray signed a three-year, $15 million contract in March and underwent surgery to address bone spurs shortly thereafter. He's been held out of practice on the PUP list for the first two weeks of training camp. He's fallen behind rookie Dalvin Cook in the competition for touches in the Minnesota backfield, but still has time to carve out a role if he can show he's fully healthy.