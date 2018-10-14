Vikings' Latavius Murray: Amasses 155 rushing yards, scores TD
Murray rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries and added a three-yard catch during Sunday's 27-17 win over Arizona.
Murray set the tone early, throwing a wicked stiff arm to free himself up for a 21-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter. Murray wasn't even supposed to start the game, but he stepped in to record more rushing yards on Sunday than any Viking back had tallied this entire season. Along the way, the Vikings became stunningly balanced, running the ball on 46 percent of snaps as compared to 29 percent heading into Sunday. If this trend continues, the Vikings backfield could be more valuable in Week 7 against the Jets, with the only question whether it'll be Murray or Dalvin Cook (hamstring) -- the latter who was originally set to start Sunday -- leading the charge.
More News
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Gets start at running back•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Could split work with Cook•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Records 56 scrimmage yards versus Eagles•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Held to 18 yards•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Struggles to produce versus Bills•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: In line for spot start Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6