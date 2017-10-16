Vikings' Latavius Murray: Another lackluster effort in Week 6

Murray gained 28 yards on 15 rushes and brought in his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Packers.

For the second consecutive week since Dalvin Cook went down with a season-ending knee injury, Murray looked wholly ineffective, especially when compared alongside backfield mate Jerick McKinnon. Murray, who by his own admission does not feel fully recovered from offseason ankle surgery, has visibly had difficulty kicking it into second gear and making defenders miss, as his 2.2 yards per carry over 27 totes in the last pair of contests attests. McKinnon has also garnered more carries in each of the last two games, although the split between the two has been nearly even. Now that head coach Mike Zimmer has some sample size to evaluate, the division of labor could well be adjusted in McKinnon's favor beginning with a Week 7 home battle against the Ravens.