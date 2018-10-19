Murray is expected to serve as the Vikings' starting running back Sunday against the Jets with Dalvin Cook (hamstring) ruled out for a third straight game, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Both Murray and Cook have generally struggled to find much running room this season behind a shaky offensive line, but the former broke out in last week's win over the Cardinals, finishing with 155 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. A repeat performance probably shouldn't be expected given that Murray averaged a meager 3.5 yards per carry through the first five weeks, but he should at least benefit from plenty of volume out of the backfield with Cook sidelined again and depth options Mike Boone and Roc Thomas having yet to prove themselves as viable threats to the veteran's snap share.