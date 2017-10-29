Vikings' Latavius Murray: Bottled up versus Browns

Murray carried 19 times for 39 yards and turned his only target into an eight-yard gain during Sunday's 33-16 win over the Browns.

Murray touched the ball a season-high 20 times in this one but couldn't get it going against an improved Cleveland defensive front. Jerick McKinnon managed 20 touches of his own, including 10 targets, and was much more effective in terms of total yardage. The two backs should continue splitting touches in Week 10 against the Redskins, but Murray will need to be more efficient with his opportunities to avoid losing shares to McKinnon.