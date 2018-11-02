Vikings' Latavius Murray: Could lose work to Cook again
Murray may lose 15-to-20 snaps to Dalvin Cook (hamstring) during Sunday's home game against the Lions, ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin.
Cook tentatively is expected to return from a four-game absence, though it sounds like Murray would still be a clear favorite to lead the Minnesota backfield in snaps and touches. While the possibility of a workload split necessitates a significant downgrade to Murray's Week 9 prospects, he does at least draw a first-rate matchup with a Lions defense ranked 30th in yards allowed per carry (5.1) and 32nd in rushing yards allowed per game (144.6). Averaging 20 touches, 112 scrimmage yards and 1.3 touchdowns the past three weeks, Murray will have a solid case for low-end RB1 status if Cook ends up being held out for another game.
