Vikings' Latavius Murray: Could split work with Cook
Murray could work in a timeshare with Dalvin Cook (hamstring) during Sunday's game against the Cardinals, as Cook is only expected to see the field for around 20-to-25 plays, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Adam Schefter of ESPN essentially validated Goessling's report, relaying that Cook would likely only be available for about half the Vikings' offensive snaps, if that. While Cook noted after a limited practice Friday that his injured hamstring is feeling better, he acknowledged he's not quite 100 percent. As a result, the Vikings seem content to pick their spots carefully for Cook this week, paving the way for Murray to maintain a healthy snap count of his own. Even though Cook has missed two games due to injury and limited to 18 snaps in another one, Murray has yet to make a major impact. Murray has totaled just 106 yards on 30 carries (3.5 per attempt) and nine receptions for 60 yards while failing to find the end zone through five weeks.
More News
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Records 56 scrimmage yards versus Eagles•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Held to 18 yards•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Struggles to produce versus Bills•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: In line for spot start Sunday•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Finishes overtime period•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Has 42 yards in season opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...