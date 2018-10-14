Murray could work in a timeshare with Dalvin Cook (hamstring) during Sunday's game against the Cardinals, as Cook is only expected to see the field for around 20-to-25 plays, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN essentially validated Goessling's report, relaying that Cook would likely only be available for about half the Vikings' offensive snaps, if that. While Cook noted after a limited practice Friday that his injured hamstring is feeling better, he acknowledged he's not quite 100 percent. As a result, the Vikings seem content to pick their spots carefully for Cook this week, paving the way for Murray to maintain a healthy snap count of his own. Even though Cook has missed two games due to injury and limited to 18 snaps in another one, Murray has yet to make a major impact. Murray has totaled just 106 yards on 30 carries (3.5 per attempt) and nine receptions for 60 yards while failing to find the end zone through five weeks.