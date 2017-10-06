Vikings' Latavius Murray: Expected to handle serious volume
Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur believes Murray can replace Dalvin Cook (knee) as a high-volume runner, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Jerick McKinnon figures to handle most of the pass catching workload and some of the carries, but the Vikings have made it clear Murray will get the first crack at replacing Cook as the lead runner. While the former Raider is unlikely to match Cook's average of 21.3 touches per game, something in the range of 15-to-20 touches isn't out of the question. It remains to be seen if Murray will be effective with those opportunities, as he recently admitted that he still isn't all the way back at full strength after having ankle surgery in March. Murray has gained only 38 yards on 14 carries this season, and he'll start his tenure as the lead back with a Monday Night Football matchup against a Chicago defense that's allowing just 3.5 yards per carry and 85.5 rushing yards per game. The Bears do have a clear weakness at inside linebacker due to a combination of injuries and suspensions.
