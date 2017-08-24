Vikings' Latavius Murray: Expected to play Sunday
Murray (ankle) is expected to play in Sunday's preseason game against the 49ers, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Murray is on pace to make his awaited preseason debut in Minnesota on Sunday, having returned to practice earlier this week. Rookie second-rounder Dalvin Cook has an edge on the starting running back job, however, so Murray could be limited to a third-down and goal line role when Week 1 rolls around.
