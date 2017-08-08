Vikings' Latavius Murray: Expects to be ready for Week 1
Murray (ankle) indicated Tuesday that he expects to be ready for the regular season, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Murray began training camp on the physically unable to perform list, but was activated Monday. He underwent surgery in March after signing a three-year, $15 million contract with the Vikings. His absence from the first two weeks of training camp allowed rookie Dalvin Cook to claim the No. 1 running back role on the team's first official depth chart. While he is currently behind in the competition for touches during training camp, there is still time for him to earn a role on the offense assuming he stays healthy heading into Week 1.
