Vikings' Latavius Murray: Explosive in preseason opener
Murray rushed four times for 48 yards during Saturday's preseason opener against the Broncos.
Murray ripped off back-to-back 20-plus yard rushes on the opening drive and was the primary reason the Vikings were able to cruise down the field for a touchdown on the first-string offense's lone drive of the game. While the running back is nonetheless looking at a demotion in the near future when Dalvin Cook (knee) is ready to play, Murray will likely maintain a significant role in the Vikings offense and could still hold fantasy relevance in preseason contests while Cook works his way back into action.
