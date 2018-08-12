Murray rushed four times for 48 yards during Saturday's preseason opener against the Broncos.

Murray ripped off back-to-back 20-plus yard rushes on the opening drive and was the primary reason the Vikings were able to cruise down the field for a touchdown on the first-string offense's lone drive of the game. While the running back is nonetheless looking at a demotion in the near future when Dalvin Cook (knee) is ready to play, Murray will likely maintain a significant role in the Vikings offense and could still hold fantasy relevance in preseason contests while Cook works his way back into action.

