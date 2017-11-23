Vikings' Latavius Murray: Finds end zone in win
Murray rushed 20 times for 84 yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 30-23 win over Detroit.
Somewhat quietly, Murray has now compiled 399 rushing yards and five scores through his past five games. He continues to split snaps and carries with Jerick McKinnon, but the timeshare hasn't significantly hindered the fantasy value of either back. After all, a two-man committee in a high-volume rushing attack still provides plenty of opportunities. Additionally, Murray's value is buoyed by his usage near the goal line, as he's now up to 27 red-zone carries through the past eight games.
