Murray rushed 10 times for 31 yards and a touchdown while catching his lone target for 16 yards in Sunday's 24-9 win over the Lions.

Murray was outplayed by the returning Dalvin Cook (hamstring), who turned 10 carries and four catches into 109 scrimmage yards. Despite his lack of yardage by comparison, the veteran running back managed to salvage his fantasy day thanks to a one-yard rushing score on the opening drive. Murray could see his role drastically decrease after Minnesota's Week 10 bye if Cook's deemed healthy enough to operate as the primary backfield option.