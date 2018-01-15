Vikings' Latavius Murray: Finds paydirt in divisional round
Murray rushed 19 times for 50 yards and one touchdown while catching both of his targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 29-24 NFC divisional-round victory over the Saints.
Murray surprisingly wasn't able to get much going against a Saints run defense that allowed the fifth-most yards per carry during the regular season. Teammate and fellow tailback Jerick McKinnon, who carried eight times for 34 yards and a score, was much more effective with his touches. Tougher sledding is sure to come in next week's NFC championship game against an Eagles team that's allowed just 3.8 yards this season, but it can't be ignored that Murray has averaged over four red-zone carries (with eight rushing touchdowns) per game in his past nine outings.
