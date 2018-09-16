Murray carried four times for 19 yards during Sunday's 29-29 tie with the Packers.

Murray received just two touches during regulation, but he finished the overtime period with a pair of carries to setup a field goal attempt which Daniel Carlson ultimately missed. His involvement increased after Dalvin Cook left with an apparent hamstring injury, though Cook said after the game he was merely dealing with cramps. With this in mind, Murray should once again serve as Cook's backup next week against the Bills, though he could see additional work if the score gets out of hand.

