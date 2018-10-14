Murray will start at running back with Dalvin Cook (hamstring) inactive for Sunday's game against Arizona.

Even though Cook has missed two games due to injury and limited to 18 snaps in another one, Murray has yet to make a major impact. Murray has totaled just 106 yards on 30 carries (3.5 per attempt) and nine receptions for 60 yards while failing to find the end zone through five weeks. Still, that could change against a struggling Arizona defense that's 31st in rushing yards allowed per game.

