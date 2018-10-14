Vikings' Latavius Murray: Gets start at running back
Murray will start at running back with Dalvin Cook (hamstring) inactive for Sunday's game against Arizona.
Even though Cook has missed two games due to injury and limited to 18 snaps in another one, Murray has yet to make a major impact. Murray has totaled just 106 yards on 30 carries (3.5 per attempt) and nine receptions for 60 yards while failing to find the end zone through five weeks. Still, that could change against a struggling Arizona defense that's 31st in rushing yards allowed per game.
More News
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Could split work with Cook•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Records 56 scrimmage yards versus Eagles•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Held to 18 yards•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Struggles to produce versus Bills•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: In line for spot start Sunday•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Finishes overtime period•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...