Vikings' Latavius Murray: Gets three carries
Murray rushed three times for four yards in Monday night's 21-7 loss to the Seahawks.
Murray was again used sparingly while working behind Dalvin Cook, whose 13 carries marked his most since Week 1. Cook also scored through the air, where Murray was not targeted once. With four or fewer carries in three of his last four outings, Murray's stock has returned to that of a backup tailback in need of an injury ahead of him to carve out more significance.
More News
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Just four carries Sunday•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Leads backfield in carries•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Just four carries Sunday•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Finds paydirt in Cook's return•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Could lose work to Cook again•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Hits paydirt in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Trust Landry and Martin?
Congratulations if you survived and advanced. Now let's talk about what happened in Week 1...
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...