Murray rushed three times for four yards in Monday night's 21-7 loss to the Seahawks.

Murray was again used sparingly while working behind Dalvin Cook, whose 13 carries marked his most since Week 1. Cook also scored through the air, where Murray was not targeted once. With four or fewer carries in three of his last four outings, Murray's stock has returned to that of a backup tailback in need of an injury ahead of him to carve out more significance.