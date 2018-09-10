Murray had 11 carries for 42 yards in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

Murray led the Vikings in rushing over Dalvin Cook (40 yards), but six of his carries came in the final six minutes of the game when the Vikings were clinging to an eight-point lead. Cook had 57 snaps on offense compared to 14 for Murray. Cook held a 19-to-5 touch advantage over Murray midway through the fourth quarter, showing no signs of any workload restriction in his first regular-season action since tearing an ACL in Week 4 last year. Murray should still get a steady role off the bench, but it doesn't look like the near equal time share some envisioned as Cook returns from last year's knee injury.

