Murray rushed for two yards on two carries and added 16 yards on two carries during Thursday's 38-31 loss to the Rams.

Last season, Minnesota ran the ball 47.5 percent of this time. Through the first quarter of this season, they've been giving new quarterback Kirk Cousins a workout, running the ball just 26.5 percent of the time. That has given the backs fewer opportunities and they haven't made much of them as neither Murray nor starter Dalvin Cook has 100 yards for the season yet. Murray has some ability as a receiver in the Vikings' pass-heavier approach, but given the fact that Cook is also a catching threat, Murray's abilities in the passing game are unlikely to get him the extra touches necessary to make him a viable fantasy option.