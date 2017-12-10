Vikings' Latavius Murray: Held to 20 yards from scrimmage
Murray rushed nine times for 14 yards and caught both of his targets for six yards in Sunday's 31-24 loss to Carolina.
Murray got two more touches than Jerick McKinnon, but gained 35 fewer yards from scrimmage. The former Raiders running back came in with 323 yards and four touchdowns on the ground over the previous four weeks, so this performance should be viewed as an outlier rather than a precursor of more struggles to come.
