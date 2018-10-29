Murray carried the ball 13 times for 56 yards and a touchdown and caught five of six targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 30-20 loss to New Orleans.

Dalvin Cook (hamstring) remained out of action, allowing Murray to lead the backfield for yet another week. The veteran was able to overcome a tough matchup against the Saints No. 1 ranked run defense, gaining 4.3 yards per carry and finding the endzone for the third consecutive week. Cook may not return until after the team's Week 10 bye, so Murray should be in line for another heavy workload against the Lions on Sunday.