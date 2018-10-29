Vikings' Latavius Murray: Hits paydirt in loss
Murray carried the ball 13 times for 56 yards and a touchdown and caught five of six targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 30-20 loss to New Orleans.
Dalvin Cook (hamstring) remained out of action, allowing Murray to lead the backfield for yet another week. The veteran was able to overcome a tough matchup against the Saints No. 1 ranked run defense, gaining 4.3 yards per carry and finding the endzone for the third consecutive week. Cook may not return until after the team's Week 10 bye, so Murray should be in line for another heavy workload against the Lions on Sunday.
More News
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Set for another start•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Stays hot with two-touchdown effort•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Another starting nod looms•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Amasses 155 rushing yards, scores TD•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Gets start at running back•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Could split work with Cook•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...