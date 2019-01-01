Vikings' Latavius Murray: Hopes to find starting job
Murray is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March and is hoping for the opportunity to compete for a starting job, Andrew Krammer of The Star Tribune reports. "I want to start. I'm not content with being in a backup role," Murray said Monday. "I want to compete, and Dalvin [Cook] knows that. We push each other. That's what it's about. But I would love to be back here for that opportunity to compete."
Murray seems to have enjoyed his time in Minnesota, but he'll need to look elsewhere if he's truly determined to compete for a starting job. Playing behind lead back Dalvin Cook, the 28-year-old averaged 15.2 snaps and 7.9 touches over the final eight weeks of the 2018 campaign, essentially disappearing whenever the Vikings played from behind. It's hard to imagine any franchise being excited about signing Murray as a starter, but he shouldn't have much trouble finding an opportunity to compete for work. Another season in Minnesota likely would require a hometown discount, considering the Vikings don't have a ton of cap space but do have much bigger needs than a high-end backup running back.
