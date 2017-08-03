Vikings' Latavius Murray: Hopes to practice soon
Murray (ankle) is hoping to return to practice in the near future, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "I had two really good [workouts], so things are good," Murray said Thursday. "It is [getting close]. ... I did a little bit of everything, so hopefully soon."
Murray was encouraged after two days of individual work earlier this week, which marked the most activity he's managed on his ankle since bone spurs were removed in March. The Vikings followed up his signing that month with the selection of running back Dalvin Cook in the second round of the 2017 draft. As a result, Murray's lengthy absence has laid the groundwork for Cook to stake a claim to the top RB gig in Minnesota, at least that is until the veteran is able to return to the practice field.
