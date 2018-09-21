Vikings' Latavius Murray: In line for spot start Sunday
With Dalvin Cook (hamstring) ruled out, Murray will be the Vikings' starting running back Sunday against the Bills.
After Cook was lost for the season with a torn ACL in 2017, Cook earned 11 starts, averaging 17.6 touches and 71.4 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring six touchdowns. This time around, Jerick McKinnon isn't present to steal touches, meaning Murray should be a bell cow in Cook's absence.
