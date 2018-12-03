Murray had four carries for 11 yards and two receptions for three yards in Sunday's loss at New England.

Murray played just 12 snaps compared to 47 for Dalvin Cook (who had nine carries for 84 yards). Cook looked sharp (9.3 YPC) and back to full speed after earlier hamstring issues, so Murray could be relegated to a decreased role in the final four games of the regular season.

