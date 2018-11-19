Murray had four carries for five yards in Sunday's loss to Chicago.

Minnesota's running game struggled as the team gained just 22 yards on 14 carries. However, the bigger worry for Murray's fantasy value is that he played just six snaps on offense compared to 59 snaps for Dalvin Cook. With Cook back to full speed after missing time with a hamstring issue, Murray may move back to a much reduced role.

