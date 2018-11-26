Murray carried the ball 11 times for 33 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Packers.

The Vikings featured a more-balanced offensive gameplan compared to last week's loss to the Bears, but neither Murray or Dalvin Cook were able to do much on the ground against the Packers. The veteran has seen his role reduced over the last three games since Cook's return from injury, but the two have maintained a fairly-even split in terms of rush attempts over that span. Murray doesn't possess enough upside to be worth looks in standard formats while in a timeshare, as his biggest fantasy impact is acting as a thorn in the side of those with shares in Cook. He remains a low-end option for Week 13's matchup against the Patriots.

