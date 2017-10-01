Vikings' Latavius Murray: Likely new starter with Cook injured

Murray rushed seven times for 22 yards and caught both of his targets for eight more in Sunday's 14-7 loss to Detroit.

Murray took over lead back duties after productive rookie Dalvin Cook exited with a knee injury in the third quarter. If early reports of Cook suffering an ACL tear are true, Murray would move into the starting role going forward with Jerick McKinnon mixing in as well. Last season's 12-touchdown campaign with Oakland showed that Murray's capable of handling a large workload and excelling while doing so.