Vikings' Latavius Murray: Limited workload again
Murray had two carries for five yards and played just eight snaps on offense in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.
Murray continues to have a limited role in the offense with Dalvin Cook getting nearly all the touches out of the backfield. There's also been no sign Murray will have a goal-line role as Cook was used again in short-yardage goal situations Sunday.
More News
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Limited workload again•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Plays just three snaps on offfense•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Not sure about goal-line work•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Active in Vikings debut•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Latavius Murray: Returns to practice•
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...