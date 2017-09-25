Play

Vikings' Latavius Murray: Limited workload again

Murray had two carries for five yards and played just eight snaps on offense in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.

Murray continues to have a limited role in the offense with Dalvin Cook getting nearly all the touches out of the backfield. There's also been no sign Murray will have a goal-line role as Cook was used again in short-yardage goal situations Sunday.

